Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 3,986 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,986 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth $33,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth $352,794,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth $36,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.63.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE TEL opened at $126.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $111.94 and a twelve month high of $146.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 11.91%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

About TE Connectivity

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.