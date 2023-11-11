Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 615 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. DZ Bank upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.07.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BABA stock opened at $82.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $69.31 and a 1 year high of $121.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.59 by $2.78. The firm had revenue of $234.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.75 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.