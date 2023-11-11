KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KEUA) Stock Price Up 1.9%

KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KEUA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.39 and last traded at $28.24. Approximately 11,225 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 26,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.71.

KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $856,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 121,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 71,186 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $171,000.

KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (KEUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Carbon EUA index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted EUA carbon credit futures index. KEUA was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

