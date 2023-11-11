Krones AG (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) Short Interest Update

Krones AG (OTCMKTS:KRNTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Krones Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KRNTY opened at $53.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.64. Krones has a 12 month low of $51.50 and a 12 month high of $61.75.

Get Krones alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Krones from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

About Krones

(Get Free Report)

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the planning, development, and manufacture of machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in three segments, Filling and Packaging Technology, Process Technology, and Intralogistics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.