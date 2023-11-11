Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. cut its holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned about 0.25% of Krystal Biotech worth $8,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the second quarter worth about $1,874,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 56.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 16,734 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the second quarter worth about $6,840,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 21.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,343,000 after purchasing an additional 17,053 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KRYS opened at $98.56 on Friday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.81 and a twelve month high of $132.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.24.

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $3.89. The business had revenue of $8.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.17) EPS. Krystal Biotech’s revenue for the quarter was up 8500.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total transaction of $3,180,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,599,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,466,979.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KRYS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Krystal Biotech from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.56.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

