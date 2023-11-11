KT (NYSE:KT) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of KT (NYSE:KT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KT. StockNews.com downgraded KT from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised KT from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

KT Trading Down 0.4 %

KT opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.73. KT has a 52 week low of $11.04 and a 52 week high of $14.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 4.73%. Analysts forecast that KT will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of KT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silchester International Investors LLP boosted its position in shares of KT by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 26,090,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,475,000 after purchasing an additional 97,200 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of KT by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,288,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,566,000 after purchasing an additional 604,852 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of KT by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 10,806,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,110,000 after purchasing an additional 99,147 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of KT by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,016,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,229,000 after purchasing an additional 162,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KT by 165.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,338,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

