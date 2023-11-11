Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Short Interest Up 3,492.9% in October

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a growth of 3,492.9% from the October 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KUBTY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kubota from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Nomura upgraded shares of Kubota from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

Get Kubota alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KUBTY

Kubota Stock Performance

About Kubota

Shares of KUBTY opened at $67.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.24 and its 200-day moving average is $74.08. Kubota has a 12 month low of $66.22 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

(Get Free Report)

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Farm & Industrial Machinery, Water & Environment, and Other. The Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; rice mill plants; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifiers; engines for farming, construction, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track and, and other construction machinery related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kubota Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubota and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.