Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) Short Interest Update

Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 66.1% from the October 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Kuke Music Stock Performance

KUKE stock remained flat at $1.09 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,042. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.73. Kuke Music has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $1.40.

Get Kuke Music alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kuke Music

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kuke Music stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Kuke Music

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments: Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business; and Music Events and Performances Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kuke Music Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuke Music and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.