Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank reduced its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $4,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 81.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 184,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,208,000 after purchasing an additional 82,901 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 3,242.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,163,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on LW. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.29.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $94.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.03. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.65. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $79.39 and a one year high of $117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 77.14%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.18%.

Lamb Weston announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 11th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.35 per share, with a total value of $253,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 162,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,735,132.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.