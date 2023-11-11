Landore Resources (LON:LND) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.35

Landore Resources Limited (LON:LND – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.35 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.30 ($0.08), with a volume of 3699542 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.60 ($0.09).

Landore Resources Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -315.00 and a beta of 0.12.

Insider Transactions at Landore Resources

In related news, insider Glenn Featherby acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £40,000 ($49,376.62). Insiders own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

Landore Resources Company Profile

Landore Resources Limited, through its subsidiary, Landore Resources Canada Inc, acquires, explores, and develops precious and base metal projects in Eastern Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, iron, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and lithium deposits. The company holds 100% interest in Junior Lake property, which include 6 leases and 1,318 staked mining claims that cover an area of approximately 33,029 hectares located in the province of Ontario, Canada; and Miminiska Lake property comprises 28 patented and 23 staked claims in southern block, and 570 staked claims in the northern block covering an area of approximately 5,494 hectares located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

