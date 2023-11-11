Leerink Partnrs Downgrades Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) to Market Perform

Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.63) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.51) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.54) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.83) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ZNTL. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink downgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.56.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ZNTL opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.76. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $31.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.90.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.13. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.96) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jan Skvarka sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $125,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,648.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 5,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $106,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 387,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,559,974.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jan Skvarka sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $125,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,648.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,110 shares of company stock valued at $439,395. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZNTL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 284.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after buying an additional 78,102 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 378.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 7,139 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,221,000.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

