Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Price Target Cut to C$21.00

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2023

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNFFree Report) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Leon’s Furniture Price Performance

Shares of TSE LNF opened at C$17.61 on Friday. Leon’s Furniture has a fifty-two week low of C$15.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.28, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNFGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Leon’s Furniture had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of C$593.84 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Leon’s Furniture will post 2.0611111 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leon’s Furniture Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is an increase from Leon’s Furniture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Leon’s Furniture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.05%.

Leon’s Furniture Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company provides household furniture, electronics, and appliance installation and repair services; and credit insurance products, including life, dismemberment, disability, critical illness, and involuntary unemployment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Leon's Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leon's Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.