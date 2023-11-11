Lightspeed Commerce’s (LSPD) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.71.

Lightspeed Commerce Trading Up 3.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lightspeed Commerce

NYSE LSPD opened at $15.55 on Tuesday. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $20.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.13.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 37,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 56,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 31,486 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,488,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,153,000 after buying an additional 26,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 34,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

