Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 28.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Insider Activity at Lincoln Electric

In related news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total value of $204,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,958.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on LECO shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group began coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $210.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LECO

Lincoln Electric Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $187.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.52. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.92 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.98%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.