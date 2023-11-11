Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Purchased by Insight Inv LLC

Insight Inv LLC boosted its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 37.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,295 shares during the quarter. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 4.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 7.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 43.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 162,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,192,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on LNC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Lincoln National from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.64.

Lincoln National Stock Up 0.7 %

Lincoln National stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,852,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,437. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.83. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $39.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.13.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.95%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

