Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) is United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s 9th Largest Position

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund increased its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises approximately 3.7% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Linde were worth $84,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in Linde by 56.9% in the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 570,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,448,000 after acquiring an additional 207,016 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 309.3% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the second quarter worth $209,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in Linde in the second quarter worth $1,989,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 16.1% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,498,541.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN stock traded up $8.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $399.84. 1,378,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,563,512. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $302.17 and a 12-month high of $400.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $193.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $379.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.37.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.50.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

