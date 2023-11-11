Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Lowered to “Sec Perform Spec Market Wgt” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial cut shares of Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Free Report) from an outperform spec market weight rating to a sec perform spec market wgt rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lion Electric’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

LEV has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares cut Lion Electric from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $2.00 to $2.35 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.59.

LEV opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $361.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 2.18. Lion Electric has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $3.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lion Electric in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

