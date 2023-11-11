LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LPSN. Craig Hallum upgraded LivePerson from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of LivePerson from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded shares of LivePerson from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LivePerson currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN opened at $2.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.99. LivePerson has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $18.17.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $97.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.89 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 57.21% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LivePerson will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 41.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 243,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 71,606 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in LivePerson by 194.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 54,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 35,708 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in LivePerson by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 576,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 99,067 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in LivePerson by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

