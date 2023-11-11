LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Given “Buy” Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $37.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on RAMP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on LiveRamp from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LiveRamp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded LiveRamp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LiveRamp has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.60.

RAMP opened at $33.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.81 and a beta of 1.06. LiveRamp has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $36.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.15.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $154.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.00 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 9.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LiveRamp will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in LiveRamp by 14.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 348.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 40.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 22,726 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LiveRamp during the first quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

