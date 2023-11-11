LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, Loop Capital cut shares of LL Flooring from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

LL Flooring Trading Down 1.3 %

LL Flooring stock opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $90.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.18. LL Flooring has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $8.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.66.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $236.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.90 million. LL Flooring had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 34.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LL Flooring

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in LL Flooring by 81.9% in the first quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 274,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 123,400 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in LL Flooring by 223.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 6,931 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in LL Flooring by 45.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 10,074 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in LL Flooring during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in LL Flooring during the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

About LL Flooring

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard-surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

