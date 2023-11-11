Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.17

Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.17 and traded as high as $3.22. Loop Industries shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 91,025 shares trading hands.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on Loop Industries from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

Loop Industries Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average of $3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $150.17 million, a P/E ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. Loop Industries had a negative return on equity of 61.75% and a negative net margin of 6,151.26%. On average, research analysts predict that Loop Industries, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Loop Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Loop Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Loop Industries during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 6,002.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 18,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Loop Industries by 44.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate PET plastics and polyester fibers, including plastic bottles, packaging, carpets and textiles of any color, transparency and even ocean plastics that have been degraded by the sun and salt, to its base building blocks.

