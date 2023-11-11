LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 59.2% in the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. KeyCorp raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.07.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE LYB opened at $93.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $79.20 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The company has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,902.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.