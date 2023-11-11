Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires New Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,627 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 419.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 1,644.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Twilio from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Twilio from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.82.

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $43,700.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,756,501.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $72,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,993,597.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $43,700.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,756,501.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,691 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,282. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $58.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.78 and a 1-year high of $79.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.34.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.24. Twilio had a negative net margin of 21.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.52 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

