Machina Capital S.A.S. Grows Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 90.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 883.1% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 19.7% during the second quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 1,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 15.3% in the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 4,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.7% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 701,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,323,000 after purchasing an additional 25,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.2 %

DE stock opened at $373.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $385.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $394.14.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 15.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (down from $530.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.93.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

