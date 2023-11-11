Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New Investment in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chemed by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,350,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,546 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 560,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,538,000 after purchasing an additional 59,149 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 824.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,486,000 after purchasing an additional 426,167 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,879,000 after buying an additional 17,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 416,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total transaction of $3,503,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,240,010.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chemed news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total transaction of $710,545.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,633 shares in the company, valued at $13,798,127.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 6,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total value of $3,503,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,240,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,217 shares of company stock valued at $7,017,045 over the last 90 days. 4.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Price Performance

CHE opened at $582.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $526.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $531.67. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $481.99 and a 1 year high of $590.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.49.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $564.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.42 million. Chemed had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 32.87%. Chemed’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chemed in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Chemed

Chemed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.