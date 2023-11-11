Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases Shares of 447 Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Cintas by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 321.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cintas in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Price Performance

CTAS stock opened at $533.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $504.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $491.48. The stock has a market cap of $54.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.29. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $423.06 and a one year high of $534.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

Insider Activity

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.93.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

