Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Malibu Boats from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Malibu Boats from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Malibu Boats from $64.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Malibu Boats has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.43.

Shares of MBUU opened at $43.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.29. Malibu Boats has a 52-week low of $42.20 and a 52-week high of $65.45. The firm has a market cap of $881.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.72. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.82% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $372.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. Malibu Boats’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Scott Black sold 631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $27,385.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,230.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO David Scott Black sold 631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $27,385.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,230.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 13,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $589,710.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,607.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 22,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

