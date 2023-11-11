Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Acquired by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPC. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,258.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded up $3.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,377,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,770,884. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.87. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $104.32 and a 1 year high of $159.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $55.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.57.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.27 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 11.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $157.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on MPC

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.