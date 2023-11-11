Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Stake Lessened by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 897,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 43,962 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.22% of Marathon Petroleum worth $104,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.1% in the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 15,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of MPC stock opened at $145.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.11 and a 200-day moving average of $131.87. The firm has a market cap of $55.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $159.65.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.27 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 11.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $157.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.92.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

