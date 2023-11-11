Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Price Performance

Marchex stock opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.75. Marchex has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $2.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marchex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marchex by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 658,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Marchex by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Marchex by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Marchex during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Marchex by 8.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 16,111 shares during the period. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

