MariaDB (NYSE:MRDB) Shares Down 4.6%

MariaDB plc (NYSE:MRDB – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. 12,602 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 68,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.79.

MariaDB (NYSE:MRDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.04 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRDB. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of MariaDB by 360.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 50,429 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MariaDB during the first quarter worth about $193,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MariaDB during the first quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MariaDB during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.17% of the company’s stock.

MariaDB plc operates as a cloud database company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers database solutions, including MariaDB Enterprise Server, a premium version of community server; MariaDB Xpand, a distributed structured query language (SQL) database for transactional workloads; MariaDB ColumnStore for data warehousing; MariaDB MaxScale for availability and load balancing; and MariaDB SkySQL, a database-as-a-service for its products on public clouds.

