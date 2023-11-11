MariaDB (NYSE:MRDB) Shares Down 4.6%

MariaDB plc (NYSE:MRDB – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. 12,602 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 68,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.79.
MariaDB (NYSE:MRDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.04 million during the quarter.
MariaDB plc operates as a cloud database company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers database solutions, including MariaDB Enterprise Server, a premium version of community server; MariaDB Xpand, a distributed structured query language (SQL) database for transactional workloads; MariaDB ColumnStore for data warehousing; MariaDB MaxScale for availability and load balancing; and MariaDB SkySQL, a database-as-a-service for its products on public clouds.
