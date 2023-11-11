Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Stock Performance

Shares of MRIN stock opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.53. Marin Software has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marin Software

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 565.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 190,113 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Marin Software by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Marin Software by 115.2% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 19,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marin Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

