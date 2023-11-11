Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Susquehanna

Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a positive rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MQ. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Marqeta from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Marqeta from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an equal weight rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marqeta has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:MQ opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. Marqeta has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $7.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.28.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 27.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $231.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marqeta will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Judson C. Linville acquired 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $199,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 78,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,889. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Marqeta by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,762,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,175,000 after purchasing an additional 9,531,356 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Marqeta in the 1st quarter valued at $2,373,000. JCSD Capital LLC raised its position in Marqeta by 10,500.0% in the 1st quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its stake in Marqeta by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 191,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 47,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marqeta during the 1st quarter worth $2,350,000. 58.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

