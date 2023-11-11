Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MATN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.03

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MATN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.03. Mateon Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 218,756 shares traded.

Mateon Therapeutics Stock Up 15.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03.

Mateon Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of orphan oncology indications. The company's lead product candidate is OT-101, an antisense against TGF-beta, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for pancreatic cancer and glioblastoma, as well as develops OT-101 for the treatment of various viruses, including severe acute respiratory syndrome and coronavirus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mateon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mateon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.