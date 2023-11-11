Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Issues Earnings Results

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, reports. Matinas BioPharma had a negative net margin of 479.18% and a negative return on equity of 70.72%.

Matinas BioPharma Trading Down 12.0 %

MTNB opened at $0.21 on Friday. Matinas BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matinas BioPharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTNB. HRT Financial LP increased its position in Matinas BioPharma by 320.5% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 54,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 41,590 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Matinas BioPharma during the first quarter worth $28,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 11.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

About Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, nucleic acids, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

Featured Stories

