MDA (OTC:MDALF) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shares of MDA Ltd. (OTC:MDALF – Get Free Report) dropped 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$8.51 and last traded at C$8.51. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 4,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.67.

MDALF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MDA from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on MDA from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of MDA from C$8.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.94.

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and acts as a distributor for other third party missions.

