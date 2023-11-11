Medifast (NYSE:MED) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Medifast (NYSE:MED – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens started coverage on Medifast in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set an equal weight rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Medifast from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Shares of NYSE MED opened at $65.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.25. The company has a market cap of $711.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Medifast has a 12-month low of $63.34 and a 12-month high of $131.42.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $235.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.10 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 76.08% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Medifast will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.16%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown sold 15,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $1,403,260.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,893.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown sold 15,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $1,403,260.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,893.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Constance J. Hallquist sold 5,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total transaction of $414,632.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,968.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MED. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Medifast by 437.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 11,843 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Medifast by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medifast by 3.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Medifast by 7.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Medifast by 19.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

