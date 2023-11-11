Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,642 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 48.9% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.8 %

MDT stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.68. The stock had a trading volume of 7,558,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,871,923. The firm has a market cap of $94.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $92.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.65.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

