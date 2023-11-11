Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Position Increased by Insight Inv LLC

Insight Inv LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,023 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Medtronic by 307.2% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 119,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,518,000 after acquiring an additional 90,068 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 802,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,674,000 after acquiring an additional 418,648 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Viawealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.0% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 40,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.94.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE MDT traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,558,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,871,923. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $92.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.65.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,316.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,316.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

