Meihua International Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:MHUA) Trading Down 4.8%

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA – Get Free Report) was down 4.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.56 and last traded at $1.57. Approximately 179,257 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 81,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

Meihua International Medical Technologies Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meihua International Medical Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Meihua International Medical Technologies stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meihua International Medical Technologies

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sells, and marketing of medical consumables in the People's Republic of China. The company offers class I, II, and III disposable medical devices. Its products include non-bottled products, such as brushes and ID bracelets; and polyethylene bottled products, such as eye drop and tablet bottles, as well as electronic pumps.

