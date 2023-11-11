MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,486 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of MercadoLibre worth $256,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 185.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 900.0% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Price Performance

MercadoLibre stock traded up $33.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,374.39. The stock had a trading volume of 258,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.34, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.54. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $815.85 and a 1-year high of $1,451.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,296.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,260.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 21.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MELI. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Susquehanna upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,910.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,643.21.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.