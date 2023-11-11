Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 3.9% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $9,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its position in Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on META. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. New Street Research raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.65.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META stock traded up $8.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $328.77. The company had a trading volume of 19,116,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,565,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $308.05 and a 200-day moving average of $288.58. The company has a market capitalization of $844.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.32 and a 12-month high of $330.54.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 124,789 shares of company stock worth $38,881,854. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.