MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 94.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,923 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MET shares. Argus raised their target price on MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.18.

MetLife Price Performance

MET stock opened at $60.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.06. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.47%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

