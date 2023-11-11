Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $39.10 to $39.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $42.52. The company issued revenue guidance of approx flat yr/yr, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.96 billion. Mettler-Toledo International also updated its Q4 guidance to $10.50 to $10.70 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet cut Mettler-Toledo International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,447.67.

MTD stock traded up $19.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,044.11. The stock had a trading volume of 310,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,079. The firm has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,075.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,231.12. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52-week low of $928.49 and a 52-week high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $0.17. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 3,034.35% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $942.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 40.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 498.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 488,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $641,330,000 after acquiring an additional 25,877 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter worth about $260,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter worth about $531,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 121.1% in the second quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 1,647 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

