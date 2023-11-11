Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.50 to $10.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.86. The company issued revenue guidance of -7 to -8% yr/yr or $973.08 million to $983.66 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion. Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY24 guidance to $39.10 to $39.80 EPS.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $19.56 on Friday, hitting $1,044.11. 310,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,079. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,075.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,231.12. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1-year low of $928.49 and a 1-year high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $942.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.10 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 3,034.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 40.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,447.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth about $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 41 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

