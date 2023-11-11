MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Holdings Lifted by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,436,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,062 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.26% of MGM Resorts International worth $194,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 140.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MGM shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

MGM traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $38.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,703,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,025,311. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.94. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $32.43 and a 1-year high of $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 2.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

