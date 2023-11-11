Michael L. Berger Buys 2,385 Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Stock

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) President Michael L. Berger purchased 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.61 per share, with a total value of $34,844.85. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 52,354 shares in the company, valued at $764,891.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Air Transport Services Group Stock Performance

Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.89. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $29.47.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATSG. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Transport Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Transport Services Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 714.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 10,268 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 161,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after acquiring an additional 47,129 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 11,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $385,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM), and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.