Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Position Trimmed by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,987 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. 25 LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $75.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $76.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.97.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -8.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Micron Technology

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $447,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at $37,262,367.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,689.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $447,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at $37,262,367.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 173,390 shares of company stock worth $11,831,013. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.