Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Short Interest Up 166.0% in October

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 166.0% from the October 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 335,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS MEEC traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $0.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,774,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,870. Midwest Energy Emissions has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.35.

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Midwest Energy Emissions will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp., an environmental services and technology company, engages in developing and delivering solutions to the power industry in the United States and internationally. It provides mercury capture solutions. Its Sorbent Enhancement Additive (SEA) technology provides total mercury control with solutions that are based on a thorough scientific understanding of actual and probable interactions involved in mercury capture in coal-fired flue gas.

