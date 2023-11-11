Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Short Interest Update

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 220,900 shares, a drop of 34.2% from the October 15th total of 335,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Millicom International Cellular

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIGO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Millicom International Cellular by 261.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Millicom International Cellular by 2,212.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 25,862 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 206.4% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 55,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 37,690 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC increased its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 25.0% in the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 211,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,339,000 after buying an additional 42,383 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 315.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 107,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 81,450 shares during the period.

Millicom International Cellular Stock Performance

NASDAQ TIGO opened at $16.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.33. Millicom International Cellular has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. New Street Research downgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.48.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

